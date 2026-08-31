Al-Hilal have closed one of the longest chapters in their recent history, parting ways with defender Ali Al-Bulaihi after a nine-year association.

The club confirmed the news on their "X" account in the early hours of Tuesday morning, announcing a contractual settlement with Al-Bulaihi. It takes the player officially out of "the Blues" despite a season still remaining on his deal.

An official statement on the club website read: "The board of directors of Al-Hilal Club company, chaired by His Highness Prince Nawaf bin Saad, extended its thanks and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, for covering the value of the contractual settlement with Al-Hilal first football team player Ali Al-Bulaihi."

It added: "The board of directors expressed its deep appreciation to His Highness for his supportive stances towards Al-Hilal, and his extended contributions throughout the club's journey in its various phases, affirming that His Highness's initiatives represent an extension of a firmly established historic relationship with Al-Hilal, and continuous support for its journey and aspirations."

Al-Bulaihi arrived from Al-Fateh in the summer of 2017 and stayed until this summer. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Al-Shabab, a six-month switch.

That loan followed his fall from favour under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, who no longer wanted to count on him.

The former international had been left out of Al-Hilal's preparatory camp in Austria, training on his own away from the group in recent weeks.

Across his Al-Hilal career, Al-Bulaihi featured in 263 matches in all competitions, scored 23 goals and helped the club to 14 titles, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

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