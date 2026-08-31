Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al-Sadd v Al-Hilal - AFC Champions League Elite West RegionGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

The final chapter: Al-Hilal ends Al-Bulaihi's story

Transfers
Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
A. Al-Bulayhi
Saudi Arabia

End of a story that lasted nine years

Al-Hilal have closed one of the longest chapters in their recent history, parting ways with defender Ali Al-Bulaihi after a nine-year association.

The club confirmed the news on their "X" account in the early hours of Tuesday morning, announcing a contractual settlement with Al-Bulaihi. It takes the player officially out of "the Blues" despite a season still remaining on his deal.

An official statement on the club website read: "The board of directors of Al-Hilal Club company, chaired by His Highness Prince Nawaf bin Saad, extended its thanks and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, for covering the value of the contractual settlement with Al-Hilal first football team player Ali Al-Bulaihi."

It added: "The board of directors expressed its deep appreciation to His Highness for his supportive stances towards Al-Hilal, and his extended contributions throughout the club's journey in its various phases, affirming that His Highness's initiatives represent an extension of a firmly established historic relationship with Al-Hilal, and continuous support for its journey and aspirations."

Al-Bulaihi arrived from Al-Fateh in the summer of 2017 and stayed until this summer. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Al-Shabab, a six-month switch.

Saudi Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

That loan followed his fall from favour under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, who no longer wanted to count on him.

The former international had been left out of Al-Hilal's preparatory camp in Austria, training on his own away from the group in recent weeks.

Across his Al-Hilal career, Al-Bulaihi featured in 263 matches in all competitions, scored 23 goals and helped the club to 14 titles, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Read also: Al-Ittihad's radar picks up an Aston Villa winger

Read also: The man of the impossible: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google