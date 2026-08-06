Robert Lewandowski has gone and Ferran Torres's future remains up in the air. That double dilemma has pushed German coach Hansi Flick to hunt for alternatives at out-and-out striker from the very first day of pre-season.

Barcelona are pulling out all the stops to sign Argentine Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid striker. So far, though, the Madrid club are holding firm and refuse to let their man go.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Flick is working on solutions for every possible scenario, and he now has several options to lean on at the false nine.

Dani Olmo has filled that role on several occasions. He began his career as an out-and-out striker at Barcelona's youth academy before developing into an attacking midfielder or winger, so the position is far from unfamiliar to him, especially as he never loses his eye for goal.

Fermín López is a classic midfielder from Barcelona's academy, yet he remains another contender for the false nine. One trait sets him apart: his love of shooting. He is a direct player, good at driving forward, with a sharp goalscoring instinct that makes him a strong candidate, even if Flick has yet to test him there.

Then there is Brazilian Raphinha, whose movement makes him a clear candidate to play through the middle in the eyes of the technical staff, along with Lamine Yamal, who has already played in the position twice.

Signings tell the same story. When sporting director Deco scoured the transfer market for cover for Lewandowski's exit and Ferran's possible departure, he chased wingers capable of playing centre-forward. That is why he brought in Anthony Gordon, who operated as an out-and-out striker with Newcastle, and Karim Adeyemi, who can also do the job.

Ferran Torres is no traditional out-and-out striker either. In his false nine, Flick wants the same qualities he sees in the former Valencia man: goals, yes, but also pressing of the opponent, movement without the ball and running into space. During pre-season he tried out two youngsters, Ibrahima Toncara and Toni Fernández.