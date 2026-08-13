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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The Egypt defender lands in the Italian league

Transfers
O. Fayed
Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce
Genclerbirligi
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
Fenerbahce vs Lyon
Lyon
Champions League Qualification
Frosinone vs Juve Stabia
Frosinone
Juve Stabia
Coppa Italia
Frosinone vs Juventus
Juventus
Serie A
Egypt
Türkiye
France
Italy

One step away for Fayed from the Calcio

Egyptian defender Omar Fayed touched down in Italy on Thursday, ready to seal a switch from Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to a press report.

Fabrizio Romano, the prominent Italian journalist, revealed that Fenerbahce have struck a deal to sell Fayed to Italy's Frosinone. The 23-year-old will now travel to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

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Born on 4 July 2003, Fayed stands 1.92 metres tall and is a natural centre-back.

He came through the youth ranks at Al Mokawloon Al Arab before breaking into the first team, then joined Fenerbahce in August 2023 on a contract until June 2027.

Loan moves followed during his Fenerbahce spell. He turned out for Serbia's Novi Pazar, then Belgium's Beerschot, and finally Portugal's Arouca in the 2025-2026 season, before heading back to the Turkish club.

An official appearance for Fenerbahce's first team has so far eluded him.

On the international stage, Fayed has represented Egypt's youth sides and played at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, racking up 10 caps for the Egypt Under-23s, according to Transfermarkt data.

The reports that laid out the details of the agreement put the value of Fayed's move to Frosinone at around 500,000 euros plus add-ons, pending his medical and the signing of the contracts.


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