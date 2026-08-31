Julian Alvarez's crisis at Atletico Madrid is edging towards a resolution. The Argentine forward has returned to training after several days away, a fresh sign he could stay at the Spanish club this season despite Barcelona's continued interest.

Radio station "Cadena Ser" reported that every current sign points towards Alvarez staying under Diego Simeone, particularly with Barcelona closing in on the signing of Brazil's Gabriel Jesus for around 10 million euros plus add-ons to bolster their attack.

Alvarez rejoined Atletico Madrid's group training on Sunday after a spell of uncertainty over his future. Barcelona remain determined to keep the door open until the final moments of the window, even if completing the Jesus deal dents the Argentine's chances of a move to the "Camp Nou".

As the debate over his future escalated, Juan Brindisi, the psychology specialist of the Argentina national team, warned of the psychological pressures the player is experiencing during the transfer period.

Brindisi told Argentine radio station "D Sports" that Alvarez's desire to move to Barcelona is no passing whim. The player has dreamed of playing for the Catalan club since childhood, he insisted, and he criticised the way Atletico Madrid's management has handled his wish to leave.

The transfer period, particularly its final days, can pile severe psychological pressure on players, Brindisi explained, saying: "There are two moments of the utmost tension and vulnerability: the first is upon injury, and the second relates to the transfer market, especially in the final days".

Uncertainty over a player's future is not tied to a sporting decision alone, he added, but may affect his life project. He described this stage as "among the most painful and anxious moments", warning that symptoms of depression appearing in the player during negotiations mean the situation must be handled with caution and care.

The Argentine doctor stressed the need to put the player's human condition first, saying that "the human being is the first thing that must be cared for", a reference to the importance of providing appropriate support and treatment should his condition require it.

On Barcelona's interest, Brindisi argued that Alvarez's desire to leave Atletico Madrid deserves reconsideration. A player should not be punished simply for wishing to move to another club, he stressed.

He said: "Julian's desire is not a whim, but rather a desire he has had since childhood".