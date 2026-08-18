As Sky reports, Arsenal are now interested in BVB chief scout Sebastian Krug. The report adds that talks recently took place between the English champions and Krug in London.

Other Premier League clubs have also been linked with him in recent days. Newcastle United and Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to have set their sights on Krug too.

The 43-year-old has been with Borussia for a long time and stepped up to the top level of the scouting department in September 2022. In recent years, Krug has played a decisive role in several major transfers, including leading the moves that brought Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland to Dortmund.

Is he leaving BVB? Chief scout Krug's contract runs until 2028

Both, as is well known, brought BVB considerable transfer profits. Krug is also said to have a close relationship with Jude's younger brother Jobe Bellingham, who joined Borussia from Sunderland in 2025.

Losing Krug would be a major blow for the German runners-up. His contract still runs until 2028.