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SPORTEL Monaco 2025 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day TwoGetty Images Entertainment
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Tebas responds to Mbappé: a bold threat that shocks Moroccans over the World Cup

Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
LaLiga
Spain
Morocco

We are honoured to have the investments of Messi and Ronaldo in Spanish football

La Liga president Javier Tebas attended the official opening of Eibar's new sports city in Aretxeta. As usual, he did not hold back on the big talking points in Spanish football.

AS newspaper published Tebas' remarks, and he began by responding to comments from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe about his handling of the crisis over the shirts supporting Ceuta.

Tebas said: "The aim was to correct a mistake. No one questions what Mbappe says, but the problem is not in what he said, but in everything being talked about."

"The problem for many Spaniards is that there is an invasion, and every day someone is surprised by the number," he continued. "Is it 8,000, or 10,000, or 15,000, or 20,000... I don't know."

Tebas then turned to a possible dispute with the Moroccan Federation, stressing the need for an in-depth investigation. "It is not a decision that falls to me regarding whether the organisation of the World Cup continues or not, but certainly if it is proven that the Moroccan government intervened in the invasion that happened in Ceuta, then we have to reconsider everything, don't we?" he said.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

On a different subject, Tebas welcomed Lionel Messi taking a stake in Eldense. "It is an honour that a player like Messi decides to put part of his investments into a football club in Spain," he said. "This means he trusts the competition and trusts La Liga."

He noted: "I also recall that Cristiano Ronaldo owns 25% of Almeria. For us, this is a source of pride. And that he sees this as a good place to do that, and to think about his commercial future in football."

Questions also came over the postponement of Levante against Athletic Bilbao because of a strong storm, with critics pointing to a slowness in decision-making. Tebas was clear in his response: "The orange warning had been issued at two in the afternoon. There are many football matches in which we have an orange warning status at that time, and yet the matches are played."

He added: "What happens when there is an orange warning? A working group is formed, and it remained in constant contact with the two clubs. And neither of the two clubs, nor any of the competent institutions, said the match should be cancelled. In fact, the sun was shining at seven in the evening, and even when the players began their warm-ups there was no heavy rain."

He concluded: "I think we were cautious here, and it is true that we should feel sorry for the fans who travelled to attend the match, but the protocol and the rules were followed, and they are the rules that are usually followed."

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