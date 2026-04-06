Targi suffers a major setback ahead of the Sundowns clash

Espérance de Tunis has suffered a major setback just a few days ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-finals, scheduled for 12 April.

Espérance will host their South African opponents at the Rades Stadium for the first leg of the semi-final, with the return leg to be played in Pretoria on 18 April.

The Tunisian side hopes to reach the final for the first time since 2024 and reclaim the continental title that has eluded them since their last triumph in 2019, when they beat Morocco’s Wydad in a dramatic final that saw the Moroccan side walk off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision.

A major blow

The club confirmed, via an official statement posted on its social media pages, that its Algerian star Ksila Boualia is suffering from a calf injury, which puts him at risk of missing the eagerly awaited match.

The statement explained that the player will undergo further medical tests to determine the nature of the injury and when he can return to training.

Boualia’s absence is a major technical loss for the team, particularly following his standout performance against Al Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-finals, where he played a key role in Taraji’s progression after a 1-0 win in the first leg in Tunis and a 3-2 victory in the second leg in Cairo, securing the team’s place in the semi-finals with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Injuries throw a spanner in the works for the coaching staff

Taraji’s woes did not end with Boualia, as the club also announced that Chehab Jebali had sustained back and ankle injuries during the clash with Etoile du Sahel in the domestic league. The player is expected to undergo thorough examinations to determine his fitness ahead of the match against Sundowns