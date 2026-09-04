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Fenerbahce SK v Genclerbirligi SK - Trendyol Süper LigGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Talisca terminates his contract with Fenerbahce and quickly agrees with a Gulf giant

Transfers
Arabian Gulf League
Super Lig
Anderson Talisca
Al-Jazira
Fenerbahce
Al Nassr FC
Malcom
United Arab Emirates
Türkiye
Saudi Arabia

Talisca partners Malcom at Al-Jazira of the UAE

Fenerbahce have parted ways with Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca, with the Turkish club confirming the pair have reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

The club posted the news on X: "Anderson Talisca joined our team's ranks during the mid-season period of 2024-2025, and his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement between the two parties."

They added: "We wish Talisca all the best and success in the next stage of his footballing career."

The former Al-Nassr man already has his next move lined up. According to Transfermarkt, citing the reliable journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, Talisca has agreed a deal with UAE side Al-Jazira, where he will link up with compatriot Malcom, the former Al-Hilal player.

Ozbudak reports that Al-Jazira have agreed to sign Talisca for two years, with the option of a further season.

The Brazilian is set to earn a total annual salary of slightly more than 10 million euros at his new club.

All that remains is the medical and the signing of the contracts to wrap up the move.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

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