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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Surprise: Alvaro Morata moves to a second-division club

Transfers
A. Morata
Segunda Division
LaLiga
Leganes
Spain

in Spain

Leganes have pulled off a stunning coup in the transfer market, announcing the signing of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata in an extraordinary deal designed to power the club's charge back into Spain's top flight.

Morata arrived at the club's headquarters this morning and put pen to paper on a one-year contract, according to the announcement. He joins on a season-long loan from Como, with the full details set to be confirmed within hours.

Behind the scenes, Leganes officials had been working quietly for weeks. They leaned on the club's financial muscle and their handling of the salary cap to land a striker whose career reads like a roll call of European giants: Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Milan, Galatasaray and Como.

A move from Galatasaray to Como last season had not dimmed Morata's desire to return to Spain and settle in the capital. That pull towards Madrid proved decisive, handing Leganes the chance to spring one of the most thrilling surprises of the window.

The club will cover a large chunk of the striker's salary. Morata, for his part, agreed to give up a portion of his dues, a sign of just how badly he wanted this return to Madrid and a fresh challenge.

Segunda Division
Leganes crest
Leganes
LEG
Eldense crest
Eldense
ELD

Nor did the work end with the agreement between player and Como. Leganes made sure the deal complied with La Liga regulations and the salary cap before tying up every last arrangement.

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