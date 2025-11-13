How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns will host the Indiana Pacers to open the pivotal NBA game on November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Pacers average 109.5 points per game, while the Suns average 117.3, giving them an offensive advantage. On the other hand, Phoenix records 43.1 rebounds per game, while Indiana leads with 48.

The Pacers average 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game, while the Suns average 28.2 assists, 10.4 steals, and 4.7 blocks.

Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on November 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is shooting 49.6% from the field and 88.3% from the free-throw line while averaging 28.2 points per game.

Mark Williams averages 8.7 rebounds per game, 5.7 on defense, and 3.0 on offense.

Grayson Allen averages 18.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, with a 45.3% shooting percentage.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jalen Green Hamstring injury Out

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 7.6 rebounds per game, 6.1 on defense, and 1.5 on offense.

Andrew Nembhard averages 6.5 assists per game while limiting turnovers to 2.0 in 27.3 minutes of action.

Jay Huff averages 1.91 blocks per game.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Quenton Jackson Hamstring injury Out SF, Bennedict Mathurin Foot injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have outperformed the Phoenix Suns in their previous five head-to-head encounters, winning three of them. The Pacers have been performing well lately, winning games like 126-108 and 120-111 with ease, demonstrating their offensive control and efficiency.

However, the Suns have demonstrated their ability to compete closely in past encounters, winning by slim margins of 117-110 and 117-104.

The Pacers have an overall advantage going into this game due to their balanced assault and consistent scoring, but if the Suns are able to slow down Indiana's quick-paced offense, their experience and shooting depth might make it a close game.

Date Results Jan 05, 2025 Pacers 126-108 Suns Dec 20, 2024 Pacers 120-111 Suns Jan 27, 2024 Pacers 133-131 Suns Jan 22, 2024 Suns 117-110 Pacers Feb 11, 2023 Suns 117-104 Pacers

