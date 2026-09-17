Sundowns goalkeeper: the Al-Ahly match is difficult for this reason

Ronwen Williams is bracing for a tough test. South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has billed Saturday evening's clash with Al Ahli, part of the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup fixture in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, as a difficult one, stressing the need for concentration and for cutting out mistakes against the Saudi side.

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Speaking to the official website of FIFA, the South Africa international said: "It is wonderful to face a team like Al Ahli, the Asian champion for two consecutive years, and therefore our task against them will be extremely difficult. We must concentrate and not make mistakes."

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"The match is difficult against the two-time consecutive holder of the AFC Champions League Elite, and Al Ahli have a group of outstanding players who took part in the last World Cup with their national teams, such as the Brazilian Roger Ibañez, the Turk Merih Demiral, the Englishman Ivan Toney, and the Senegalese Edouard Mendy," Williams added.

One matchup stands out for him: facing Al Ahli's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Sundowns stopper made no secret of his admiration for the career his fellow African has enjoyed in recent years.

"I admire the wonderful career Mendy has had, and I have followed him closely throughout his career, but I have never had the chance to play against him before, although I know him well after watching his career and seeing him achieve many accomplishments with the Senegal national team," Williams said of Mendy.

Plenty rides on this one. Both Sundowns and Al Ahli are chasing the qualification ticket to keep their FIFA Intercontinental Cup journey alive, and the African clash carries a global flavour that has fans anticipating a real spectacle.