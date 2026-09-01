Feyenoord may yet have more planned on Deadline Day than first thought. While ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Rotterdam club are no longer expecting any major signings, Pieter Zwart of Voetbal International believes work on reinforcements is still continuing behind the scenes.

Speaking for ESPN, Sinclair Bisschop said Feyenoord would only make another move if an absolute bargain or an interesting loan deal came up. That means the club's hierarchy are not planning to spend millions more on a signing.

At VI, though, a different picture is emerging. In the Transfer Deadline Show Zwart says technical director Dévy Rigaux has probably had his shortlist ready for a long time and is not, in his view, the type of executive who acts impulsively.

Zwart says Rigaux is known for a measured way of working, one in which his interest in players does not quickly become public. That means Feyenoord could be working on several deals without much of it being visible from the outside.

Up front is one of the main areas of focus. Ayase Ueda has now completed his move to Lille and, according to Zwart, Feyenoord had been preparing for the Japanese forward's departure for quite some time.

"For Feyenoord, it has been clear all summer that there was a strong chance Ueda would leave, so they will act accordingly," said Zwart.

Nor is that all, according to the editor-in-chief. "They also still want a left winger, so they will be working flat out on that at the moment."