He did not play a single minute for RB Leipzig, yet the club have reportedly sold youth player Suleman Sani to Al-Qadsiah FC in the Saudi Pro League for a hefty profit of three million euros, according to Sky.

According to the report, the club, who have also secured the services of City jewel Mahamadou Sangare, will pay up to eight million euros including bonuses for the 20-year-old winger from Nigeria. He is set to sign a three-year contract in Saudi Arabia, with the option of a further season.

Official confirmation of the transfer is still pending, but the deal is said to have been completed successfully on Sunday, the final day of the transfer window in Saudi Arabia.

Sani only joined Leipzig last winter from Slovak top-flight side AS Trencin for five million euros but, partly because of injury, was never included in the RB senior squad.