Suarez to be reunited with Messi at Inter Miami? Former Barcelona striker discusses MLS transfer rumours

With an experienced Uruguayan frontman looking for a new club, there has been a lot of speculation about his future

Luis Suarez's future still hangs in the balance after the forward left Atletico Madrid as a free agent in May 2022. He had previously admitted that a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami holds great appeal to him but it seems that the probability has completely evaporated, at least for the time being.

Suarez and Messi won numerous trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The former left Camp Nou in acrimonious circumstances and his close friend Messi came out in support of him with an emotional and explosive Instagram post that included the words: "It will be strange to see you in another shirt and much more to come up against you on the pitch. You deserved a farewell that fit with who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who achieved great things for the team and on an individual level".

Can Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi reunite at Inter Miami?

Suarez was strongly linked with a move to MLS amid suggestions that he would like to wind his career down in the United States after turning 35. Latin American broadcaster DIRECTV Sports claimed that Messi will sign for Inter Miami when he becomes a free agent on June 30, 2023.

Messi's entourage denied the reports via French outlet Le Parisien.

“It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future," the statement from the PSG star's entourage read.

Now Suarez has also come out denying any possibility of a reunion of the two friends any time soon at Inter Miami.

"Play with Messi at Inter Miami? That is not real. Many things are said. We players cannot go out 24 hours a day to deny what they say. We let them talk; we let them say. Leo has his future in Paris. Then I don’t know where he will want to retire,” Suarez said to Último al Arco de Sport 890.

"I have my project, which is at a sports level now. And then discuss it with my family. Then, if we both end up living in Barcelona? Yes, because we are friends, families are friends. But from there to having a sports project together… they speculate, they talk a lot, they sell a lot. They have to leave that," he added.

Where can Luis Suarez possibly play next season?

It is believed that Luis Suarez has three offers to stay in Europe. He was linked to a move to Aston Villa, where he would reunite with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard. He revealed that he has a few offers to continue in Spain as well and that he is weighing them up.

"Spain? Obviously one left a great legacy here, I'm very proud of the career I've had here," he said.

"I have received some proposals from here, but I am still analysing them. I want to see the project of being able to compete at a high level."

The Uruguayan was also touted to join River Plate in Argentina but that move fell through after the team lost out in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Then the striker went on to flirt with his boyhood Nacional, for a possible move.

"If I came to think and get excited about the possibility of River, the same would happen with that of Nacional, which was my home," he said.

"I am surprised that the leaders of Nacional did not even call me to find out my situation. A player needs love. River was giving it to me and Nacional could have tried that."

