Stunning hat-trick: Salah rediscovers his sparkle and shakes Galatasaray's throne

Egypt's Mohamed Salah exploded in front of goal for his club Trabzonspor against visitors Galatasaray, in the standout fixture of the seventh round of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday evening.

The Egyptian Pharaoh wasted no time. From a counter-attack in the fourth minute, Salah set off with the ball from inside his own half, went one-on-one with goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and slotted it home.

Six minutes before the break, Salah turned provider, teeing up Noah Savto for the hosts' second.

He was not done there. In the 44th minute Salah grabbed his own second, and Trabzonspor's third, finishing off a fine pass from Francolino to send the sides in at the interval with the home team 3-0 up.

Salah's dominance rolled on after the restart. He completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute with another quick burst from inside his own half, exactly as he had done for the opener.

That took Salah to seven goals in the Turkish league with Trabzonspor, having already netted against Amed Sportif and Genclerbirligi, plus a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor were chasing a first win under new German coach Thomas Reis, while Galatasaray wanted three points to keep their outright lead at the top of the table.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums