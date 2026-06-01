The biggest (and hopefully, the best) World Cup ever is being staged in North America this summer, with 104 games being played in just 39 days.

Ticket demand has been astronomical, but those who are still dreaming of a football experience of a lifetime shouldn’t give up hope.

While World Cup match tickets can still be sourced through official routes, other options, including purchasing them on the secondary marketplace from third-party sites such as StubHub, are also available, which may increase your chances of securing seats at your chosen matches.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on purchasing World Cup 2026 tickets and what the secondary marketplace has to offer.

Should I buy tickets on StubHub?

Third-party sellers will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability. StubHub is one of the world's largest secondary ticket marketplaces with many buyers and sellers choosing to use the platform for specific benefits.

Long story short: yes, StubHub is a legitimate company with a FanProtect Guarantee.

But remember: FIFA does not technically authorize third-party resale. But, while FIFA's terms state tickets are non-transferable outside their platform, the reality of major tournaments is that tens of thousands of fans enter using secondary sites.

Here's everything you need to know below.

Pros of using StubHub for World Cup tickets

Access to high-profile matches: With some of the standout World Cup matches sold out or nearing full capacity via official routes, StubHub offers supporters another chance to go to their desired encounters.

With some of the standout World Cup matches sold out or nearing full capacity via official routes, StubHub offers supporters another chance to go to their desired encounters. Last-Minute deals: It’s worth keeping regular tabs on the StubHub site as supporters could pick up some bargains. As you get nearer to matchday, some sellers may look to offload World Cup tickets and they could drop prices below face value.

It’s worth keeping regular tabs on the StubHub site as supporters could pick up some bargains. As you get nearer to matchday, some sellers may look to offload World Cup tickets and they could drop prices below face value. FanProtect guarantee: StubHub guarantees that your tickets will be valid and arrive in time for the event. If an issue arises, they promise to find comparable replacement tickets or issue a full refund.

Factors to consider when buying tickets on StubHub

Of course, it’s always worth being cautious when purchasing World Cup 2026 tickets via the secondary market route.

Important considerations include:

Check for specific listings and information: Avoid buying generic ‘Category X’ tickets. Choose listings that explicitly show the exact seat, row, and section numbers and ensure that any seller uses the official FIFA Ticket Transfer feature when moving the ticket directly into your FIFA account.

Avoid buying generic ‘Category X’ tickets. Choose listings that explicitly show the exact seat, row, and section numbers and ensure that any seller uses the official FIFA Ticket Transfer feature when moving the ticket directly into your FIFA account. Inflated prices: While you may get some last-minute bargains, if you are keen to purchase tickets for one of the marquee World Cup matches, you are likely to have to pay more than their original face value.

While you may get some last-minute bargains, if you are keen to purchase tickets for one of the marquee World Cup matches, you are likely to have to pay more than their original face value. Delayed ticket delivery: Some sellers may transfer the tickets as late as the day of the event. This could cause some anxiety for buyers, even though the sale is covered by StubHub’s guarantee.

How to avoid scams on StubHub

Buying or selling on StubHub requires careful attention to avoid scams and stressful situations.

Beware the following regarding World Cup tickets:

Paper tickets: 2026 World Cup tickets are strictly mobile-only. Never accept paper tickets or PDF printouts.

Screenshots: Never accept a screenshot of a ticket or a QR code; they are often used for fraud.

Unusual payment methods: Never pay via bank transfer or cryptocurrency. Use secure credit card payments through the StubHub platform.

Why hasn't my StubHub seller transferred my ticket yet?

In May 2026, many sellers haven't had their tickets 'unlocked' by FIFA yet.

FIFA often releases the Transfer button in waves.

If a match is in late June, the seller might not be able to physically move the ticket until early June.

How to buy World Cup tickets on StubHub?

Buying World Cup tickets on StubHub involves selecting a match, making a payment, and accepting a transfer via a temporary email or directly into your FIFA account. Here's the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Purchase on StubHub

Create an account on StubHub

Search for the match you want to attend by city, date, or team

Select your ticket listing and proceed to the checkout screen

Pay using your credit/debit card, PayPal, or other digital wallets

Step 2: Set Up Your Official FIFA Account

Go to the official ticket portal at FIFA.com/tickets

Create a FIFA ID using the exact same email address you used for your StubHub account. This is critical for matching the transfer.

Step 3: Wait for the Seller to Initiate Transfer

Be patient. Sellers often do not receive access to share the actual tickets from FIFA until very close to the match date

Check your email. You will receive a notification from StubHub when the seller has initiated the transfer of the tickets

Step 4: Accept the Tickets via FIFA

Log in to your official account on FIFA.com/tickets

Navigate to the ticket dashboard or the Resale/Exchange section

Find the pending transfer notification (it will state that another user has sent you tickets)

Accept the tickets to have them officially move into your personal FIFA account

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

How to buy official FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site, since September 2025. The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance