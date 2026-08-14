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imago-sport-1081064114.jpgAbdullah Ahmed
GOAL

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"Stop the rumours": Malcom explodes in the face of the media!

Malcom
Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
Al Hilal
Al-Faisaly
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

What did the Brazilian star say?

Al-Hilal's Brazilian star Malcom has broken his silence after the clash with Al-Faisaly, worn down by a barrage of media questions about his future with "the Boss" and the prospect of an exit in the current transfer window.

He sat down for an interview once the match ended, Al-Hilal having beaten Al-Faisaly 4-2 in the opening round of the Roshn League. The conversation soon veered away from the game itself and onto his future with the club.

Questions about a possible departure got short shrift. The Brazilian bristled at the endless chatter over the rumours linking him with a move away, insisting his focus right now is on representing "the Boss".

Read also: Happening for the first time: a disastrous figure hits Yassine Bounou's net with Al-Hilal

"I now represent Al-Hilal, and this is the place to ask about the match," Malcom said angrily, a clear signal that he had no interest in fresh talk about his future or the reports doing the rounds.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO

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He didn't stop there. "I will not continue the interview," he added, before walking off, his irritation at the questions plain for all to see.

Malcom's comments land amid weeks of speculation over his future at Al-Hilal. With his latest message, the player has planted his flag firmly with the team, though the final call on his future rests with "the Boss" management for what remains of the transfer window.

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