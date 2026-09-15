Stegeman is furious after Ajax v Willem II: ‘Laughable, which idiot came up with this?’

John Stegeman launched a fierce attack in front of the ESPN cameras after Ajax v Willem II (5-1) over a striking new rule. Because of that rule, Jaden Slory had to spend a minute on the sidelines after being hit in the face by Steven Berghuis. "Ridiculous," said Stegeman.

Late in the first half, Berghuis and Slory both went for the ball deep inside Ajax's half, with Berghuis catching the Willem II forward in the face with his arm. Slory stayed down on the turf for a long time before Lindhout decided to stop play.

"Yes, that was not a collision. He hits him in the face. Allard Lindhout also admitted just now that it was a foul," said Stegeman, who is not even frustrated about Berghuis not being shown a card. Lindhout's decision to stop play still meant Slory had to wait on the sidelines for a minute, and that is what really infuriates Stegeman.

"Jaden gets something in his face, the referee blows the whistle, and then he has to go off for a minute. That is something I can get angry about. Well, whoever that idiot was who came up with it... The KNVB can't do anything about it as far as I'm concerned, because they have to apply the rules. But it really is ridiculous."

"I don't know what kind of people are sitting there (at IFAB, ed.), but in my view they have nothing to do with football," Stegeman continued to rage. "I think it's a very unusual rule. I understand it for time-wasting, but he just gets a hand in his face. Fine, if the whistle doesn't go, and maybe it was yellow or red, but that's not the point."

"But in this situation, if you then have to go off for a minute, we are simply playing a minute a man down against Ajax. Yes, that really can get on my nerves, I have to say. Yes, I even got booked for it, nice one. I was furious. But I think all my colleagues feel the same, it's just a very strange rule."

"Every year they come up with a few new rules again, and there really are some good ones among them. With regard to time-wasting, fine. But in the end this one really makes no sense at all. If there is something the KNVB can do about it, then do it very quickly."

Stegeman insisted the incident had little bearing on the result. "Ajax simply played a very good match. They are doing well, compliments to that coach," said Stegeman.