Barcelona manager Hans Flick has confirmed his starting line-up for Saturday evening’s La Liga clash with Espanyol.

The league leaders aim to beat their city rivals and stretch their advantage over second-placed Real Madrid to nine points.

Lamine Yamal starts despite Flick’s wish to rest him before the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid.

Although Flick has rotated his squad to conserve energy for the Atlético Madrid clash, he has been unable to convince the youngster to sit out any games.

Barcelona’s line-up is as follows:

Juan García, Balde, Araujo, Kubasi, Eric García, Gerard Martínez, Gavi, Ferran López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres.

Cancelo, Rashford, Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Casado and Frenkie de Jong were among the substitutes.

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