Spanish media are completely astonished by Arda Güler's performance for Real Madrid

Arda Güler made a huge impression on Saturday in the friendly between Ferencváros and Real Madrid (1-2). According to Marca, the Turkish playmaker was so good he now unquestionably deserves a starting place next season.

Real played a friendly at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on Saturday against Ferencváros, who are already well into the new season and last month proved too strong for FC Twente over two legs in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

José Mourinho handed Güler a starting spot and kept the attacking midfielder on for the full match. The 21-year-old Fenerbahçe academy product constantly made himself available with his functional technique, passing and flair.

"Real Madrid again showed two faces in Budapest," Marca analyse. "Two tempos: one when Arda Güler had the ball and the other when he did not. With the Turk at the helm, the team clicked, caught their breath and found their way."

"The question is therefore no longer who the club should sign as a playmaker, but how room can be made for the young player, because the positions are limited and each player has a clear rival for a starting place."

"The position behind the striker will, unless something strange happens, go to Bellingham, and the defensive midfield position will become a battle between Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva and Valverde. But giving up the football Güler has in his locker would be like leaving a Ferrari in the garage to gather dust."

"He moved between the lines like no one else to unsettle the rock-solid Hungarian defence, demanded the ball at his feet and directed his team-mates to find space. At times, between the dark green shirt and his style, you caught a glimpse of the Özil Mourinho himself had shaped."

"At other moments, you caught a glimpse of Kroos who, although he was not exactly the same type of player, directed his team with a simple movement of his index finger. The question now is not which playmaker needs to come in, but where Arda should fit in. Because the Turk is practically begging for a starting place," Marca conclude.

Mario Rivas struck before the break and Carlos Espí added another in the second half to make the difference in Budapest, where Kenan Kodro scored the final goal. Real Madrid still have pre-season friendlies against Deportivo de A Coruña and Schalke 04 before opening their LaLiga season away to Espanyol on 22 August.