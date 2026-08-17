Spalletti: we have signed a first-class goalkeeper

Luciano Spalletti was a happy man after Juventus beat their own Under-23 side in a friendly at the Allianz Stadium, days before the head coach opens his Serie A campaign against Frosinone.

"Am I satisfied with the match? Today we wanted to play for a longer period, but it was also necessary to train, and we will continue working over the coming days," Spalletti told "Sky Sport" afterwards.

Talk turned to the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. "I am satisfied, as he was one of the names we were targeting. Some matters took longer than expected, but we are happy that he has joined us," said the Italian.

"I know him very, very well. He is a goalkeeper who has experience and has reached maturity. His most recent spell with Tottenham was not positive enough, but we are convinced that we have signed a top-class goalkeeper," he added, according to the website of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí, another recent arrival, drew praise too. "We tried, as far as possible, to look for strong players capable of performing the roles required of them, and we are confident that Lucumí possesses these qualities," Spalletti explained.

"In the season awaiting us, we need a greater number of players capable of competing for a starting place," he continued.

How does the squad look heading into the new campaign? "I see that everyone is showing positivity in their approach and their desire to develop. We are in a position that allows us to deliver the work we have accomplished over the past weeks," Spalletti said.

An early crisis before the start of the Egyptian league