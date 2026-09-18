Sofyan Amrabat reacts in amazement: 'I had not expected him to say this'

Sofyan Amrabat has responded with surprise to Mohamed Ouahbi's recent remarks. The Ajax midfielder had previously said he would not make himself available for Morocco for the time being while Ouahbi remains head coach.

On Thursday, Ouahbi suggested Amrabat's decision may be linked to his limited playing time at the last World Cup. The 30-year-old midfielder does not recognise that at all. “I didn't expect this, it's a bit strange,” Amrabat told ESPN.

Amrabat says his decision has nothing to do with his role as a substitute at the last World Cup. “I have played for my country with immense pride. It is the greatest honour there is. Whether it is 90 minutes, 20, 10, or not at all.”

Even when he wasn't playing, Amrabat says he was always there for the squad. “When I wasn't playing, I was always there for the boys. I trained incredibly hard, you can ask anyone. I never demanded more playing time and I never would. In football, you have to force it, earn it.”

He does not want to make the issue any bigger than necessary. “It's not about me, but about the team. He is the coach, so I wish him all the best. I wish the team all the best. I don't like mudslinging.”

Amrabat also insists there was no quarrel with Ouahbi. He also spoke warmly about rival Ayyoub Bouaddi, who displaced him from the Morocco team. “He is a great player, a super sweet boy. I wish him all the best.”

Right now, Amrabat is fully focused on Ajax, where he signed a contract at the end of the transfer window. He is enthusiastic about sporting director Jordi Cruyff. “I think he has already delivered. Of course, you still have to see where we are at the end of the season, but I think he has put together a very strong team, with a very good staff. A big compliment to him.”