Slight discomfort: details of Barcelona's penultimate training session in England

Barcelona put in another training session at St George's Park in England on Sunday, holding two workouts on the Sir Bobby Charlton pitch as they geared up for the new campaign.

It was the penultimate session at the English Football Association's facilities. According to "Mundo Deportivo", the final one comes tomorrow before the squad heads home slightly earlier than planned, with their friendly against Preston North End having been cancelled.

Hansi Flick worked with every available first-team player across the two sessions.

New signing Jesse Bezuu, who joined his team-mates for the first time on Saturday, pressed on with his adaptation and finished the opening part of the evening session with the group. Alejandro Balde also featured with the team during that first phase.

Reserve-team players who made the trip to St George's Park joined in too, as they usually do during the stay in England: Aaron Yakobishvili, Iker Rodríguez, Hamza Abdelkarim, Ibrahima Tounkara, Álvaro Cortés, Alex González, Jordi Bisquer, Brian Fariñas, Jofre Torrents, Xavi Espart, Ibrahim Diarra, Toni Fernández, Shane Kluivert, Óscar Gistau, Aurián Gorín and Gil Fernández.

Tommy Marquès trained in the morning despite feeling slight discomfort, then rested in the afternoon. Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, continues his treatment for a serious knee injury.