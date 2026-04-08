Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, has recorded a new negative mark after his team lost to its rival Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos fell 1-2 to Bayern Munich in the match played on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, with the decisive clash in Munich awaiting next Wednesday.

Real Madrid will have to defeat the Bavarian side in front of its fans by at least two goals to continue their quest for title number 16.

This is Arbeloa’s sixth defeat as Real Madrid head coach after 19 matches across all competitions, مقابل 13 wins, as he has not drawn any match since the start of his tenure last January.

Before the loss to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid’s defeats under Arbeloa came at the hands of: Albacete in the Copa del Rey, Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, and Osasuna, Getafe, and Real Mallorca in La Liga.

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Arbeloa has thus equaled the negative record of former coach Xabi Alonso, but in fewer matches.

While Arbeloa suffered 6 defeats in 19 matches, Alonso’s losses came after 34 matches.

Alonso took charge of Real Madrid last summer and competed with them in 5 different competitions. He lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup, Atlético Madrid and Celta Vigo in La Liga, Liverpool and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, and Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid are now on course for another trophyless season, after being knocked out of the domestic Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, and trailing Barcelona by 7 points in La Liga, in addition to the loss to Bayern Munich, which leaves them a step away from the continental title.

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