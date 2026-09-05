Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Simeone refuses to comment on Álvarez's controversial behaviour

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
D. Simeone
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

Diego Simeone sought to explain Atletico Madrid's 3-0 defeat away to Athletic Bilbao in the fourth round of La Liga this season.

Marca newspaper published the Argentine's comments after the match. "The match was as we saw it. We produced a good first half," he said.

"Then two minutes of lost attention and focus passed, and an inability to settle situations that we should have dealt with better. Athletic Bilbao took advantage of that moment of lost focus. They deservedly won the match," he continued.

Simeone was clear about where the blame lay. "The match was going well for us before the start of the second half. But we did not handle the situation well during two minutes, and that is the responsibility of the coaching staff," he noted.

"We are in the phase of building the team. And we will go through complicated situations. We started well, but those two minutes today dealt us a blow, and we have to respond to it," he stressed.

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Elche crest
Elche
ELC

Pressed on Julian Alvarez, the Argentine bristled. "Alvarez did not go out to warm up after the match? Really? I have no comment," he said.

"Apart from Julian's chance, we did not have clear chances. Athletic Bilbao will compete for the top places this season," he explained.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google