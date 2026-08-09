Simeone: Honestly, I'm worried, and we have an important player

Diego Simeone is a worried man. Atlético Madrid's manager laid bare his concerns about the approaching new season with 10 of his internationals still absent after the World Cup final and semi-final. His side have yet to train together as a complete group, and just nine days remain before the competition kicks off, following Los Rojiblancos' defeat to Manchester City at the end of their Asian tour.

Speaking in the press conference after the match, Simeone explained that his international players are taking their due holidays after the World Cup. Their absence, though, left him fearing for the team's readiness.

"Honestly, I am worried because there are only nine days separating us from the competition," he said in a serious tone. "And we have not yet been able to train together as a group, or even play as a team. We will certainly face some difficulties, and we have to prepare for them now."

Defeat brought one glimmer of hope. Young Atlético player Jorge Domínguez impressed and scored his first goal for the first team, prompting notable praise from his manager. Simeone stressed that the youngster, who has come through the youth ranks, can make a genuine contribution to the side.

Asked about Domínguez's future in the first team, the Argentine said: "We are aware that he is an important player, and that he is capable of helping us. For me, there is no upper age limit for footballers. If they do not have the ability to prove their worth, they will not be part of the team. And if he continues in this manner, it is clear that we have an important player in the process of growing."

"We have to support him, not rush into playing him, protect him, and we will take care of him because he is a young man capable of helping us," Simeone added, a clear signal of his intention to lean on the young talent this coming season.

New signing Kang-in Lee also drew the coach's attention. Simeone stressed that the Korean needs time to settle despite featuring for a few minutes in the match.

"He will gradually find the rhythm of play that he needs and that the team needs, and we will certainly need the adaptation period that all footballers go through, especially from the physical standpoint," he said.

Where will Kang-in Lee fit in? Simeone showed clear tactical flexibility on the question, saying: "I do not know, because he can play on the right wing, or as an inside left winger, or as a left midfielder, or as an attacking midfielder. He is a footballer who adapts to different systems thanks to his characteristics, and we will try to place him in the position that we believe will benefit the team."