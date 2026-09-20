Wahib El Antari has sprung a surprise. The Angers midfielder has decided to switch international allegiance and represent Morocco going forward, despite previously turning out for Egypt's youth teams.

According to Moroccan website "Sport7", El Antari has settled on joining Morocco's under-17 side rather than Egypt, having featured with the young Pharaohs in recent times.

The report added that the Egyptian Football Association was caught off guard when the player refused to join up with Egypt's under-20 camp, before opting to represent Morocco's under-17s, coached by Ahmed El Kantari.

His eligibility comes down to family. El Antari holds both Egyptian and Moroccan roots, born to an Egyptian father and a Moroccan mother, which grants him the right to represent either nation.

The switch opens a new chapter in his international career. He started out with Egypt's youth teams before ultimately choosing the Morocco shirt.

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