Morocco's Youssef Belammari, a player for Egyptian club Al Ahly's first football team, suffered a knee sprain during the team's friendly against Spain's Badalona today, Wednesday, at the "Bosc de Tosca" municipal stadium in Spain, part of the Red Devils' preparations for the new season.

Al Ahly confirmed through their official accounts that the player had been taken to hospital for medical examinations and X-rays. The tests will assess his condition and determine the severity of the injury before the club decide how long he will be sidelined from training and matches.

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Those examinations should reveal the nature of the injury more precisely, and whether it will require a long spell of treatment and rehabilitation before Belammari can return to competition.

The Red Devils are gearing up to put things right next season after a string of setbacks last term, both at continental and domestic level. The team failed to win a single major title.

Al Ahly signed Belammari for three and a half seasons last January, bringing him in from Morocco's Raja Casablanca.