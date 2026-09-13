Achraf Hakimi limped off just before half-time on Sunday, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back forced off with a muscle injury during Morocco's man's clash with Brest in Ligue 1.

The right-back looked in real trouble with a problem to his right adductor. He stopped on the touchline, examined the area himself, then signalled that he had to come off. It was PSG's first real injury scare of the season.

Leading 1-0 at the time, the Parisians made the switch in the 39th minute, sending on Fabian Ruiz for Hakimi.

His departure sparked a reshuffle. Ruiz slotted into midfield, while Warren Zaire-Emery dropped to right-back to fill the gap left by the Moroccan.

PSG had largely dodged injury problems until now. That makes the severity of Hakimi's setback, and how long he could be sidelined, the big question over the coming weeks.