Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Torino FC v Udinese Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Serie A, Udinese v Lecce LIVE

Follow the sixth round of Serie A LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 6


Udinese-Lecce



After four consecutive defeats, Udinese return to action on Sunday at 12.30pm against Lecce at the Bluenergy Stadium in the seventh round of league fixtures, looking to end their losing run. Lecce made an encouraging start but have lost their last two and want to bounce back and start picking up points again.


UDINESE - Okoye; Ebosse, Solet, Alaba; Vojvoda, Zarraga, Karlstrom, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Chakvetadze; Davis.


LECCE - Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ngom, Maleh; Ndri, Geubbels, Fatah.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google