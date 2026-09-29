Cesc Fàbregas still dreams of Barcelona, even as he writes a new chapter of his coaching career with Como. The Spanish manager has led the Italian club to historic heights. He helped guide their return to Serie A after a 21-year absence, then steered them last season to a first ever Champions League qualification, cementing his place among the most prominent names in the club's history.

Fàbregas, 39, is tied to Como until June 2028. His new contract, though, includes a special clause allowing him to leave on very favourable financial terms should an offer arrive from one of his former clubs: "Barcelona, Arsenal or Chelsea".

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio of the Sky Sports network, Fàbregas pushed hard to write this condition into his deal, giving himself room to manoeuvre if the doors of one of the three clubs whose shirts he wore open before him.

He is enjoying a period of stability and happiness at Como all the same, having rejected several offers last summer. He kept the door open only to the three clubs covered by those special conditions, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca.









Managing Barcelona remains one of Fàbregas's great ambitions. Realising it looks nowhere near at present, with Hansi Flick still in charge of the Catalan side's technical staff.

Barcelona renewed Flick's contract last May until June 2028, with the option of an extension for an additional season. It came as a fixed term because the German manager prefers short deals, even though Joan Laporta wanted to tie him down for longer.

For now, then, Fàbregas will press on with his project at Como, while "the dream of sitting on the Camp Nou bench remains postponed until further notice".