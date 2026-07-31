Marcos Llorente, the Atletico Madrid and Spain forward, has broken his silence to hit back at the wave of controversy and offensive comments sparked by photos of him with his team-mate Ferran Torres, the Barcelona star, during their shared holiday following La Roja's crowning as 2026 World Cup champions.

The images spread across social media in recent days. They showed the two players hugging and exchanging kisses in friendly fashion, and that lit the fuse. Speculation about the nature of their relationship followed, along with a flood of sarcastic and crude comments from some followers.

Something that puzzles me

Turning to a questions and answers session on his official Instagram account, Llorente answered the criticism with complete candour when asked directly: "Why do you think people made such a fuss because Ferran hugged you?".

The 31-year-old, who posted the answer alongside a photo of him with Torres, said: "It puzzles me that in 2026, two men showing affection towards each other is still a topic for discussion, but when I see the prevailing mentality, I understand it".

His tone hardened as he went on: "For me, there is nothing more manly than a man who is confident in himself and not afraid to show his affection for his friend". It was a clear message defending his right and his team-mate's right to express their friendship without fear of prejudgement.

A strong friendship crowned with a world title

Llorente and Torres go back years. Their bond has grown tighter through their time together with the Spain national team, who pulled off a historic feat by winning the 2026 World Cup. The pair then chose to spend a holiday together to celebrate that exceptional achievement.