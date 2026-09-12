Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083089495.jpgANP
Siep Engelen

Translated by

SC Cambuur hammer weak NEC and claim their first win of the season

Cambuur vs NEC Nijmegen
Cambuur
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

SC Cambuur picked up their first win of the season on Saturday evening. At home, they deservedly beat an unusually poor NEC side 3-0. Ilyes Hamache scored twice, while Iwan Henstra had the final say. 

Cambuur flew out of the blocks, poured huge energy into the game and made life extremely difficult for NEC. After 20 minutes, the Frisians had the lead they deserved. Billy van Duijl kept his head and whipped in an excellent cross for Ilyes Hamache, who fired home for 1-0. 

NEC had to chase an equaliser, but Dick Schreuder's side lacked any real sharpness. Chances were scarce, while Cambuur remained dangerous on the break. 

A dreadful mistake from Gonzalo Crettaz almost handed Cambuur another goal. Around 40 metres from his own goal, the goalkeeper completely misjudged the ball, but just managed to recover in time. Devid Bouah also had two big headed chances to make it 2-0, but neither effort had the right direction. 

Little changed after the break. NEC were powerless and Cambuur outclassed them in virtually every area. Hamache then got the 2-0 his display deserved in the 54th minute, firing the ball through Crettaz's legs from close range. 

Europa League
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Eredivisie
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
Cambuur crest
Cambuur
CAM

Beyond a few brief threats from Kaj Sierhuis, NEC offered very little. Their night got worse in stoppage time when they conceded a third, Henstra lashing a long-range strike brilliantly into the corner. 

With that, Cambuur have their first win of the season and move onto four points from six matches. NEC have only three points more and travel to Turin with a sour feeling, where Juventus await in the Europa League on Thursday.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google