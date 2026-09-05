Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Savić on Al-Hilal winning the league: I'm not sure about that!

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab vs Al Hilal
Al Shabab
Al Hilal
S. Milinkovic-Savic
Saudi Arabia
Serbia

What did the Serbian wizard say?

Al-Hilal midfielder and Serbian magician Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has made striking comments after "the Boss" beat Al-Shabab 2-0 in the Riyadh derby yesterday, Friday, in matchweek 5 of the Roshn League.

Savic opened the scoring for Al-Hilal, latching on to a superb pass from the right flank inside the box before steering it home.

Read also.. A new project and lost patience.. Al-Ahli's bitterness threatens Al-Ittihad against Al-Nassr

Speaking to Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network after the match, Savic said: "I'm extremely happy with this win. We put in a great performance against a tough opponent playing at home with all their might."

He added: "We have really wonderful players, and the names who joined just a few days ago have managed to adapt to the atmosphere, such as Watkins and Martinelli, and we're aiming to keep up the work."

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS

Asked about the possibility of winning the title by the end of the season, he replied: "I don't know, and we shouldn't talk about that now. The season is still long, and we have to focus on what's coming."

The words point to a man refusing to get ahead of himself. It's still early, and Savic won't rush. He was, though, delighted with a perfect record from the opening five matchweeks.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google