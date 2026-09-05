Savić on Al-Hilal winning the league: I'm not sure about that!

Al-Hilal midfielder and Serbian magician Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has made striking comments after "the Boss" beat Al-Shabab 2-0 in the Riyadh derby yesterday, Friday, in matchweek 5 of the Roshn League.

Savic opened the scoring for Al-Hilal, latching on to a superb pass from the right flank inside the box before steering it home.

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Speaking to Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network after the match, Savic said: "I'm extremely happy with this win. We put in a great performance against a tough opponent playing at home with all their might."

He added: "We have really wonderful players, and the names who joined just a few days ago have managed to adapt to the atmosphere, such as Watkins and Martinelli, and we're aiming to keep up the work."

Asked about the possibility of winning the title by the end of the season, he replied: "I don't know, and we shouldn't talk about that now. The season is still long, and we have to focus on what's coming."

The words point to a man refusing to get ahead of himself. It's still early, and Savic won't rush. He was, though, delighted with a perfect record from the opening five matchweeks.

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