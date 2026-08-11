"Saudi Arabia was better": former Trabzonspor star warns Salah

John Obi Mikel, the former Trabzonspor midfielder, has issued a warning to Egypt captain Mohamed Salah about what awaits him following his move to the Turkish club.

The Egyptian star will enjoy huge fan support, Mikel stressed, but he must consistently deliver outstanding performances to keep it.

Salah joined Trabzonspor on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired at the end of the season. Thousands of supporters gathered at the airport to give him an exceptional welcome once his move to the Turkish club was announced.

Speaking to the Turkish newspaper "Sabah", in comments relayed by Nigeria's Daily Post, Mikel addressed the great excitement surrounding Salah's move.

Was Saudi Arabia better?

He said: "Salah has his reasons for moving there. Is it about football or about financial incentives? If we are talking about money, then Saudi Arabia would certainly have been the better option."

"Trabzonspor is a wonderful club, and the people there are passionate about football," he added. "It is a city that lives for football."

But the former Chelsea star stressed that Salah's welcome was exceptional even by the club's standards, saying: "This time it was different. Thousands of people came out to welcome Mohamed Salah, and it was truly amazing. I think the entire stadium was full at the moment of his unveiling. It was incredible, and the club's social media accounts also saw a huge rise."

Salah may also need some adjustments within the club, Mikel pointed out, given the requirements of a player of his stature. "From my knowledge of the club, I know the quality of the training pitches, the changing rooms and the showers, and they may need to make some adjustments for Mohamed Salah," he said.

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Mikel warns Salah

The Nigerian also warned the Egypt captain about the rising ceiling of expectations at Trabzon. Fans who shower a player with love can turn on him quickly, he stressed, if the results and performances fall short of what they demand.

He said: "Without any disrespect to Trabzonspor, it is a wonderful club with an amazing fan base, and the people responsible for the club and the city deserve praise. The residents of the city will treat you like a king if you play well and achieve victories. But they turn on you quickly, and they do not care who you are or where you came from."

Mikel closed his message by wishing Salah and his family a successful spell in Turkey, saying: "I hope things go well for him and his family, and that they feel comfortable and enjoy the city. Because one thing is certain: if he continues to deliver his good performances and play brilliantly for this city, they will absolutely adore him."

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