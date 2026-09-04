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Al Ittihad v Al Hazem: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Saudi Arabia's federation agrees to loan out its defender

Transfers
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The Colonel makes new changes

Al-Ittihad have sanctioned the departure of Stefan Cleary. "The Dean" confirmed on Tuesday evening that they will allow the player to join Belgian club Beveren on loan, handing him the chance to launch a fresh chapter of his career.

According to the club's official X account, Al-Ittihad have approved Beveren's request to take Cleary on loan until the end of the current season. He leaves "The Tigers" temporarily to test himself on Belgian soil.

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Al-Ittihad want the youngster playing regularly. A switch to a new team should give him the minutes and the room to develop that he needs.

Cleary is expected to stay with Beveren until the campaign ends before returning to Al-Ittihad, barring any fresh developments over his future in the months ahead.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
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Read also: Analysis: Al-Nassr's rockets could stun Al-Ittihad at its point of strength!

Before he set off, the management sent a message of support, wishing him success and hoping he returns from Belgium a better and more experienced player.

His exit fits into a wider plan. Al-Ittihad are managing their squad carefully this season, bringing in new faces while sending others out to sharpen up abroad, all against the backdrop of fierce competition within the group.

So Stefan Cleary starts a new chapter away from Al-Ittihad. He heads to Beveren until the end of the season with the club's blessing, hoping the move brings more game time, sharper form and real development.

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