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Magdy Obaid

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Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad opens advanced negotiations with Neom to replace Mario Mitaj

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F. Abdi
Neom SC
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
M. Mitaj
Saudi Arabia
Albania

"Al-Ahly puts its hand on a new left-back"

Al-Ittihad have entered advanced negotiations with Neom to sign left-back Fares Abdi during the current transfer window, according to Saudi press reports.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that contacts between the two clubs are ongoing, with Al-Ittihad keen to wrap up the deal quickly after making Abdi a priority to strengthen the left flank.

German coach Jens Wissing has driven the move. He is currently assessing current full-back Muadh Faqihi before making a final call on the left-back position.

The step forms part of the Al-Ittihad management's plan to reshape their list of foreign players. They intend to release Albanian defender Mario Mitaj should his agreement with Italian club Genoa go through, then bring in a foreign midfielder to take his place.

"Arriyadiyah" first revealed Al-Ittihad's interest in Abdi on 15 March. The negotiations have since moved on considerably, reaching advanced stages between the two clubs.

Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
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