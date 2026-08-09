Sané shocks Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal with a decisive decision

Leroy Sané has made his decision. Germany's Galatasaray winger has shut the door on a move to the Roshn League this summer, snubbing Saudi interest despite weeks of links with Al-Hilal.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Sané fielded offers from Saudi clubs in recent weeks but showed no appetite for a new adventure in the Kingdom, preferring to stay put at Galatasaray for the new season.

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Al-Hilal led the chase for the German winger. His name cropped up next to "the Boss" more than once, with talk of a swap deal that would have sent Al-Hilal defender Yusuf Akçiçek to Turkey in exchange for Sané landing in Riyadh.

The latest developments have all but killed those hopes. Galatasaray refuse to let the player go, and Sané himself wants to continue with the Turkish champions rather than switch to the Roshn League this window.

Turkish reports say Okan Buruk sat down with Sané several times over the past period to thrash out his future. The Galatasaray manager stressed how much he wanted the winger to stay, and that reassurance firmed up the player's resolve to remain.

Galatasaray's coaching staff trust Sané completely, viewing him as a key part of their plans for the new season. His vast experience and his knack for making a difference in the big matches only made the club more determined to hang on to him.

Sané arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025 and is under contract until 30 June 2028. After standout spells with Manchester City and Bayern, he has chosen to stay in Turkey rather than join Al-Hilal or any other Saudi club.