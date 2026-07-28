Salem Al-Dawsari's crisis extends to the Saudi national team

Al-Hilal have suffered a major setback at the start of their pre-season, with captain Salem Al-Dawsari ruled out for a lengthy spell through injury.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reports that the Boss skipper will be sidelined for a month and a half. That timeframe leaves him with slim hopes of featuring in the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, staged in Jeddah from 23 September to 6 October.

A two-time Asian Player of the Year, the winger is recovering in Finland with his family after a successful operation on his knee tendon, carried out by specialist Lasse Lempainen.

According to the newspaper, Al-Dawsari refused to entertain any talks over a move away this summer, despite having just one year left on his Al-Hilal deal.

Come January, the Blues captain will enter the free period, at which point he can weigh up the offers on the table and make the decision that best suits his situation.

Salem, 34, played 35 matches last season, racking up 2,447 minutes, 10 goals and 10 assists, according to "Transfermarkt".

His Al-Hilal career now spans 484 appearances, with 141 goals and 106 assists to his name.