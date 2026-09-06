Mohamed Salah, the Egypt and Trabzonspor star, was a no-show at Sunday's session before the New Cairo Court of First Instance. He had been scheduled to appear in person to swear the decisive oath.

The former Liverpool forward faces a lawsuit from lawyer Amr Farag Allah, who is seeking fees for legal and administrative work and consultations, according to "Cairo 24".

Today's session was set by the New Cairo Court for Salah to attend in person and swear the oath, after the lawyer requested it be administered to the player to settle the dispute between the two parties over his entitlement to the fees.

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His lawsuit demands that Salah be obliged to pay financial dues for work, cases, administrative procedures and legal consultations, plus compensation for the material and moral damages he says he suffered.

Farag Allah is also chasing compensation worth 255,000 pounds, according to the case documents, along with an order for Salah to cover the expenses and lawyer's fees.

The lawyer built his case on a general official power of attorney that Salah had issued in his favour on 20 July 2012. He stressed that the power of attorney remained in place until he withdrew from it in August 2025.

Wording of the decisive oath required of Salah was laid out by the court. It includes denying that the lawyer carried out the disputed legal and administrative work, as well as denying that any amounts or fees are due for it.

Should the player fail to attend and swear the oath, or refuse to swear it without an acceptable excuse, he will be legally deemed to have "declined the oath". The court noted this, while deciding to postpone the ruling on expenses and lawyer's fees until a final judgment is issued in the case.

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