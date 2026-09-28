Ruud Gullit full of praise for Netherlands duo: 'A real example'

Ruud Gullit was full of praise on Rondo on Ziggo Sport for Mexx Meerdink and Crysencio Summerville. The work put in by the striker and winger for the Netherlands national team, in particular, earned major appreciation.

Meerdink proved worth his weight in gold for the Netherlands on Sunday in the Nations League away match against Serbia. The AZ player converted a penalty and then struck the winner 20 minutes from time.

"What stood out to me was the hard work of Meerdink and Summerville. I really loved that. The amount those two lads were running, flying around and tracking back, I really thought that was an example," Gullit said as he praised the Netherlands forwards.

Summerville has already proved himself at the World Cup, according to Gullit. He has done it in these matches too. "And Summerville has already proved himself at the World Cup. But also in these matches. He worked his socks off," the analyst said as he argued the winger really adds something to the Netherlands. "And he also plays well. I found that refreshing to see."

Theo Janssen fully agreed with Gullit's analysis. "Summerville also had a wonderful moment in the last match. In which he made a sprint in his own box, at 80 per cent, to defend someone. When Dumfries was too high up the pitch."

He also praised Summerville's attacking play, with the winger now a regular on the right flank. Head coach Xavi kept him on for the full 90 minutes in Belgrade on Sunday.