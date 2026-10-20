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Al Nassr v Neftchi Fargona - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
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Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr's attacking force against Neom: one crisis haunts Postecoglou

Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC
Al Nassr FC
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Ronaldo leads the world's best XI

Al-Nassr, led by Australian Ange Postecoglou, have named their starting line-up for tonight's clash with Neom in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Riyadh giants are chasing all three points as they keep up the fight for top spot.

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Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads the Al-Nassr attack, part of a frontline the team is banking on for victory. Neom, meanwhile, go into the game with real ambition to upset their rivals and come away with something.

Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Bento Matheus.

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya.

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa.



One problem still nags at Neom's coach before the big occasion. His bench lacks the names capable of making a clear difference, with the strong options limited to Iraq's Haidar Abdulkarim and Sami Al-Najei.

Plenty rides on this one for both sides as they scrap to climb the Roshn League table. Al-Nassr want to prove they can stay in the race, while Neom hope to use home advantage and a backing crowd to grab a result that gives their campaign a real lift.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi Roshn League on 19 points from 8 matches, with 6 wins, one draw and one defeat. Neom lie sixth on 16 points from 9 matches, having won 5, drawn once and lost 3.

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