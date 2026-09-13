Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has leapt to the defence of his compatriot Ruben Neves after the Al-Hilal midfielder was targeted by provocative chants from Al-Taawoun supporters.

Al-Taawoun's fans chanted the name of Neves's compatriot and late friend Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year. The apparent goal was to provoke the Al-Hilal man during the game, and the incident left Neves furious.

The video spread quickly across social media, prompting Ronaldo to respond from his official Instagram account. "The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour. This no longer has anything to do with football, and limits must be set. People who behave in this way should never be allowed into stadiums again."





At full time, Neves walked past the media and refused to address the incident directly when asked about it. Instead he offered one short line that carried a clear rebuke of what Al-Taawoun's fans had done.

"I hope Al-Taawoun's fans do not go to prayers," Neves said, a pointed reference to how the behaviour from the stands ran against human values, principles and the heavenly religions.



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