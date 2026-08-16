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Ronaldo drops a bombshell: this could be my last year in football!

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

A fiery statement from football's all-time top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a bombshell about his future, hinting that the end of his playing career may be near and confirming he has already begun planning for life after retirement. The Portugal star captains Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to American magazine "Vogue", Ronaldo insisted that hanging up his boots would not end his sporting life. Instead, he sees it as a new phase, one he wants to fill with the activities he loves.

"I have planned out my entire future," the 40-year-old said. He has so many plans that he cannot pin down a single one to sit at the centre of his life after football.

Read also: Transfer window madness: Al-Hilal toy with everyone and Benzema is a major crisis!

"I have so many things that will keep me busy, to the point where it is hard to pinpoint just one," he added. Retirement, he warned, will leave a big void, and one activity alone won't be enough to fill it.

King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

The Al-Nassr captain expanded on the point. "Because retiring from football will leave a big void, and I have to fill my time with different things, not just one thing," he explained, before revealing what he's looking forward to.

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"And I want to enjoy myself more, travel more, watch and play padel, which I love," he continued. After long years split between training, matches and competitions, he wants to make more of his life.

Looking back over a 25-year journey, Ronaldo said he wants to savour all he has achieved. "And I want to keep enjoying what I have achieved and what we have achieved together, because in the end, it was 25 years full of sacrifices."

Then came the line that stopped everyone in their tracks. "This may be my last year in the world of football, and I want to leave a great legacy," Ronaldo said, opening the door to the prospect that fans everywhere may be watching the final chapters of an exceptional legend.

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