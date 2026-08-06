Ronald de Boer has warned Ajax against bringing Noa Lang back to Amsterdam. Speaking on Thursday evening after the 3-1 win over Shelbourne FC on Ziggo Sport, the former international raised big doubts over the Napoli forward's personality.

Ajax are looking at Lang as a possible replacement for Mika Godts, who is being heavily pursued by Paris Saint-Germain. The Belgian kept his place in the starting XI against Shelbourne and opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but is said to have already reached a personal agreement with the French giants.

Earlier reports claimed Napoli want around €25 million for Lang. De Boer rates the 27-year-old's footballing qualities, but he has serious doubts over whether he would fit into Ajax's current squad as a person.

"No, as a player yes, but he has had it more often now at Napoli and Galatasaray," De Boer replied when presenter Sam van Royen asked whether Lang should become part of the new mix in Amsterdam. "If he had been that good, he would have stayed there. There is still something wrong with that boy."

Van Royen pointed out that many former team-mates are in fact very fond of Lang, but that did not change De Boer's stance. "As a coach, he is often a bit of a headache file for you. That is what you hear from everyone."

Still, De Boer stressed that his doubts are not about the winger's sporting qualities. "I am a fan of Noa Lang's football, let that be clear. I am a bit less of a fan of the personality."

Even so, the former Ajax player did not rule out the possibility that experienced players such as Daley Blind, Julian Brandt, Marc ter Stegen and Davy Klaassen could have a positive influence on Lang. "Maybe it will not be too bad if he ends up in a group like that and Blind grabs him by the scruff of the neck, but this is what my feeling tells me."

For De Boer, Jordi Cruyff and coach Míchel Sánchez could be capable of keeping Lang in line, although he says that remains impossible to predict. "I hope that if he comes here, he proves the opposite. I will be the first to admit I am wrong, but I am not going to hide my feelings."