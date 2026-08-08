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Romelu Lukaku BelgiumGetty Images

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Romelu Lukaku opens talks with Süper Lig club

Transfers
Belgium
SSC Napoli
Fenerbahce
R. Lukaku

Fenerbahçe have opened talks with Romelu Lukaku, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old striker from Antwerp is still under contract with Napoli until the summer of 2027, but he looks set to leave Italy soon.

Confident of luring Lukaku to the Turkish Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe believe they can sell him on a new adventure. The brand-new president Aziz Yildirim will do everything he can to convince him.

Recently, Lukaku has reportedly received several offers from the United States and Saudi Arabia. Belgium's all-time top scorer, however, wants to stay in Europe.

AS Monaco have also been linked with Lukaku in recent times, but according to Romano they are not in the race.

Napoli deliberately left Lukaku out of their training camp. He is currently in Belgium working on his fitness after the World Cup.

"Romelu Lukaku has been given a few days off in consultation with the club before rejoining the group," the club wrote in a brief statement.

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