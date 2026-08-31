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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Rodri out of Barcelona's expected line-up against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
H. Flick
Rodri
Spain
Germany

Flick keeps the attacking options

Hansi Flick has settled on the side he'll send out against Rayo Vallecano this Monday evening in the third round of the Spanish league. 

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Barcelona boss will stick with the same line-up that beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 last Thursday.

Up front, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez line up alongside Lamine Yamal and Gordon. Both have scored three goals, one behind Mbappe.

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In midfield, Rodri looks set to wait for his first start after picking up a minor injury. That guarantees Bernal and Pedri their places.

Defence brings a twist. Espart impressed against Athletic Bilbao, but having worked through the summer without a break, he may be rested, with Cancelo stepping in.

Gerard Martin and Cubarsi hold their places at the heart of the back line, while Eric Garcia starts at right-back.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

The options remain plentiful, especially on current form. Olmo, Ademi and Christensen are all pushing for a start too.

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