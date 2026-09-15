Barcelona midfielder Rodri has lifted the lid on his move to Camp Nou, revealing how he handled Real Madrid, and coach José Mourinho in particular, in the run-up to his decision.

Rodri, the Barcelona midfielder, said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "Mourinho expressed his desire for me to join him, and what I could offer the team. The dealings were very good. When I made the decision, I also called him to thank him for his interest and his good treatment. I see him as an extremely brilliant coach, and he has already proven that wherever he has gone."

Mutual respect defined the relationship between the two, something the Portuguese confirmed himself as he praised the way Rodri handled the entire transfer.

Mourinho said, in an interview with the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito": "He is an exceptional player and was very polite with us, and there is nothing negative that can be said."

Barcelona's new signing explained that a "sporting perspective" drove his decision, admitting the choice between the two clubs was far from easy.

Rodri concluded his remarks by saying: "Saying no to Real Madrid is not easy, especially as they dealt with me in an ideal manner."



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums