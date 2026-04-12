Robin van Persie was visibly furious with referee Serdar Gözübüyük during Feyenoord’s crucial clash with NEC. The official had booked Philippe Sandler, a decision the Feyenoord head coach could not comprehend.

The incident occurred shortly after the restart at De Goffert, with the Rotterdammers 1–0 to the good. A long ball from the back released Ayase Ueda, who was through on goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz.

The Japanese striker controlled the ball cleanly before Sandler made minimal contact, yet Gözübüyükt initially waved away the fall. That decision sparked an immediate and furious touchline protest from Van Persie.

The former star striker unleashed a tirade at the fourth official and repeated his protest when the referee reviewed the incident at the VAR monitor. Gözübüyükthen booked Van Persie.

After reviewing the footage, Gözübüyükt decided that a yellow card was sufficient, suggesting Ueda did not have full control of the ball and that Crettaz might have reached it first.

Van Persie was fuming and turned to the fourth official once more, shouting, “What is he doing?! This is a clear breakaway! Unbelievable!”