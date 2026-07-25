Wydad have begun laying the first foundations of their new project following the election of Ibrahim El Asri as club president. All eyes now turn to a series of anticipated decisions that will shape the team over the coming season. Chief among them is the announcement of the new coach, alongside movements in the transfer market to strengthen the "Red" ranks in preparation for reclaiming their place on the podium.

Within the coming hours, through newly elected president Ibrahim El Asri, Wydad are set to announce the signing of a new coach for the first team.

The club's management have settled on a foreign coach. They sounded out a number of parties over the past few hours about handing the task to a Moroccan, before resolving the decision in favour of the foreign option.

Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" confirmed that Uruguayan Daniel Carreño will be Wydad's new manager on a one-year contract, during which he will bring along a complete technical staff.

Carreño enjoyed the consensus of the club's various components, the report added, and his name had also featured in Ibrahim El Asri's electoral programme during his campaign for the presidency. It reflected the great conviction in his abilities and experience.

A distinguished record backs up the Uruguayan. He previously led Saudi side Al Nassr to the Saudi league title, and boasts notable coaching experiences elsewhere in the Arab region.

The Younes Eddahmani file

On the transfers front, Wydad now have a fresh opportunity to sign one of the most prominent stars of the Moroccan league. Negotiations concerning Younes Eddahmani have returned to the forefront.

"Le Site Info Sport" reported that one of the former candidates for the Wydad presidency had entered advanced negotiations with Eddahmani before the elections. His defeat in the presidential race halted those talks, despite the player's desire to wear the red shirt.

Several of the club's figures have called on new president Ibrahim El Asri to resume negotiations with Eddahmani, the same source explained, convinced by his technical abilities, his capacity to provide the desired addition and his clear desire to join Wydad.

Considerable activity is expected within Wydad during the current summer transfer window. The new management want to conclude several deals to strengthen various positions, with the aim of building a strong team capable of competing hard for titles and returning the club to the podium after the recent period.